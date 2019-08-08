MidMichigan Health raising minimum wage to $14, helping 1,150 employees

(8/8/2019) - About 1,150 employees at MidMichigan Health are getting a pay raise as the hospital and health care system raises its minimum wage to $14 an hour.

The Midland-based nonprofit health system has 8,300 employees and volunteers at hospitals and health care centers in Midland, Alpena, Alma, Clare, Gladwin, Mount Pleasant and West Branch.

MidMichigan Health is the largest employer in five counties.

“As the largest employer in nearly every county we serve, we are dedicated to ensuring we are an excellent place to work,” said President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery. “Even more, it is our responsibility to provide competitive, market-based pay to ensure that we recruit and retain the best employees that will provide high quality care and services to our patients and their families.”

Employees receiving pay raises including housekeeping, food service, patient care and services technicians, medical assistants and phlebotomists.

“Every one of our employees plays a vital role in our health system and the care they give our patients," Postler-Slattery said. "It’s critical they are supported and valued in every way possible. This increase is a testament to our initiative to support our employees.”