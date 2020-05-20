MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland remains open, but access is limited

(5/20/2020) - Floodwaters have reduced access to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, but the hospital remains open and fully operational.

Anyone entering the hospital needs to come down Orchard Drive west of Eastman Avenue. The Emergency Department and general hospital entrances remain open.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” said Greg Rogers, president of the Midland hospital. “Patients with scheduled outpatient procedures are being notified as some services may be delayed or rescheduled.”

Some MidMichigan Health facilities have been closed on Wednesday due to floodwaters. They are:

-- MidMichigan Urgent Care – Midland. Patients should seek care at the Freeland urgent care center at 5694 Midland Road.

-- MidMichigan Physicians Group practices located in the Orchard, Towsley and Campus Ridge buildings.

-- The Family Practice Center located in the Gerstacker Building.

-- MidMichigan Home Care and Home Medical Equipment.

-- All rehabilitation sites in Midland, as well as the Midland Spine and Pain Program.

-- The Sanford, East End and cardiology practice on Wackerly Road will be closed and working to meet with patients online as much as possible.

Check the MidMichigan Health website for updates on the hospital's status and traffic plans during the week as the flooding situation unfolds.

MidMichigan Medical Center experienced flooding on its Midland campus when the Tittabawassee River reached its previous record crest above 33 feet in September 1986.

The hospital took steps after that flood to beef up its protection from the river, including a flood wall near Sugnet Road. The hospital's generators also were relocated above the flood plain.