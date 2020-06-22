Historic flooding damages parts of Midland County Historical Society and Heritage Park.

(06/22/2020) - Some of the items damaged in May's flooding around Midland County date back more than 100 years.

"Anything from court records, to legal documents, from the schools. We also have things that have been donated from families," said Midland Center for the Arts Communications and Public Relations manager Josh Holliday.

Priceless pieces were nearly swept away by flood waters a month ago.

"We saw quite a bit of flooding damage that actually happened at our historical society for the Midland County Historical Society and Heritage Park. We have several museums for history of Midland County," Holliday said.

He said countless volunteers immediately stepped up to help save these one-of-a-kind items that are part of Midland County's history.

"The chairs and pieces of furniture were either saved from our archive or from one one of our historical museums," Holliday said.

The dry items have been moved. The wet items have been put in a freezer storage.

"They basically skip a phase of bringing it back through water. They take it from frozen, they turn to a gas and it's best way to preserve the item," he said.

Holliday said the estimated damage is about $9 million.

"We will be seeking funds at the state, the local and federal level to find resources. To be able to bring back all that has been damaged. So we can reopen once the pandemic subsides," Douglas said.