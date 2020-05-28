Midland Co.: worse-than-usual mosquito season to stem from Mid-Michigan floods

Everyone's least favorite event-crasher: mosquitoes! Yet, with Mid-Michigan’s recent flooding, this season could prove to be a bad one. The prospect has Midland County fogging and treating water, but may require even more.

“Beyond the insult that’s already been suffered, a tremendous amount of mosquitos,” related Carl Doud of Midland Co. Mosquito Control.

The tell-tale buzz that haunts your summer barbecues...

And yet this season, the bigger buzz centers around this pint sized pest’s exploding numbers.

“We’re going to have two waves of mosquitos,” explained Doud. “The normal ones that come every spring, but this flooding event allowed more to hatch out.”

In the aftermath of the floods that left Mid-Michigan battered, bruised and inundated with standing water, mosquitoes have seen their habitats expand massively.

“The eggs are already out there,” said Doud. “Some folks don’t realize it doesn’t require mosquitoes to come find the water. The eggs are already out there, all it needs is a flooding situation.”

Coupled with higher temperatures, the situation is less than ideal. Drastic times call for drastic measures: Doud tells ABC 12 Midland’s considering augmenting its arsenal with methods used primarily in the aftermath of hurricanes.

“A lot of people can be very sensitive,” explained Doud. “In addition to that, there are viruses… Perhaps they’re asymptomatic for COVID as well. That makes for a very serious combination.”

For now, Mosquito Control’s strategy looks as it might in an ordinary season: crews treating water to the extent that they can and specialized fogger trucks, which target these tiny titans at night when they’re most vulnerable.

“We are utilizing our crew to the fullest extent,” began Doud. “We had to limit our crew to one truck, so up until recently, we’ve had half the crew we normally have.”

That’s to keep in line with COVID-era restrictions, hampering efforts to fight back, yet, as Doud tells ABC 12, a kind of solution’s already in place.

“Now that we can do a day shift and a night shift… we can also have a fuller crew to meet this great challenge.

Yet even with all the tools in its arsenal, Doud still predicts a banner year for this belligerent bug.

