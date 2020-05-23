Midland County officials urge people to stay away from flood damaged dams, lakes

(5/23/2020) - Midland County officials are urging the public to stay away from flood damaged dams and lakes.

In an alert sent out Friday, county officials said that people must stay away from Wixom and Sanford lakes and the Edenville Dam and Sanford Dam due to ongoing safety concerns.

"Rapid changes in water levels and flow have created significant amounts of erosion at the dams and lakes, making it unsafe for residents to access them," the alert said.

People are urged to not walk on lake beds, dams, river banks, or any areas near those bodies of water because the conditions there could be potentially life-threatening.

The alert comes just days after the dams failed and widespread flooding occurred in the area.