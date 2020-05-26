Whitmer planning update on future of Edenville and Sanford dams Wednesday

(5/26/2020) - With hot summer weather in place, residents on Wixom and Sanford lakes are wondering if and when they will get to splash in the water at their homes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is planning a visit to Midland County on Wednesday to discuss the future of Edenville and Sanford dams, which breached on May 19 after days of heavy rains.

The loss of the dams allowed the water from both lakes to drain down the Tittabawassee River, causing massive flooding downstream into Midland and Saginaw Township.

Whitmer said she already has talked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission about the broken dams and flooding issues. She plans to offer updates during Wednesday's visit.

The Tittabawassee River receded to 15.95 feet in Midland by Tuesday afternoon, which is nearly 20 feet below last week's crest at 35.05 feet and about 9 feet below flood stage of 24 feet.

Residents and businesses spent Memorial Day weekend cleaning up the mess that floodwaters left behind.

Midland County residents affected by the recent floods are invited to visit seven relief and resource centers around the county for assistance beginning Wednesday.

Gladwin County officials also announced a similar donation and relief center location on Tuesday.

RELATED: Gladwin County opening drop-off and distribution center for flood relief

Midland County's seven relief and resources centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week at the following locations:

-- Bullock Creek High School, 1420 S. Badour Road.

-- Coleman High School, 4951 N. Lewis Road.

-- Midland High School, 1301 Eastlawn Dr.

-- Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N. Meridian Road.

-- North Midland Family Center, 2601 E. Shearer Road.

-- Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road.

-- West Midland Family Center, 4011 W. Isabella Road.

Each site will be operated by volunteers through the Midland County Emergency Operations Center and the United Way of Midland County. Dow is providing volunteers for each location.

The sites will be collecting and distributing personal protective equipment, food, water, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, personal care items, dishes, blankets, towels and box fans.

The site will not accept clothing or monetary donations. Financial donations can be left on a website set up for the Midland-area flooding relief effort.