Midland County reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

(3/19/2020) - Midland County is confirming Mid-Michigan's second case of coronavirus.

Midland County Public Health Director Fred Yanoski said her quick action may have prevented further spreading of the virus

He received word of the positive test on Wednesday evening. The adult woman returned to the Midland area from an international trip on March 12 and went to her doctor, who ordered a coronavirus test.

Her initial symptoms were a fever, cough and respiratory issues. That test was done through an approved laboratory, but Yanoski did not disclose when that test was done.

The woman has stayed away from work since March 12 to prevent infecting her coworkers and remains in isolation at home. Yanoski credits the woman for doing the right thing when she felt sick.

Michigan currently has 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but state health officials believe the total may be much higher. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said on Wednesday there may be at least 30 more.

Mid-Michigan's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Bay County resident who works as a doctor at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and recently had traveled in the United States.

Twelve patients in Midland County have tested negative for coronavirus while results for 30 to 40 more people were pending Thursday.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.

-- Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

-- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.