Midland County residents urged to fill out damage assessment form, and here's how

(05/26/2020) - Midland County is taking steps to secure disaster funding, but they can't do it without the help from those suffering most.

"First it was shock, and then I think it was devastation a little bit," Midland County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Mark Bone said.

One week following record-breaking flooding in Midland County, residents are continuing to clean up.

"Going out and seeing peoples' places and the damage and the devastation, it's sad. It's really sad. We can't wait to move forward and get through this," Bone said.

As people clear up the damage, Midland County Emergency Management is asking homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits to fill out a damage assessment report.

Bone says state and federal government need these records to secure reimbursement for the restoring process.

"Now, I'm starting to think about rebuild, and let's get going, and let's move, and let's get our game plan for moving forward. This is a community I've grown up in, and I love this community and want to make sure that we move forward and get things resolved," Bone said.

Midland County Emergency Management says do not call FEMA directly. Instead, the Flood Damage Assessment Tool is a link on top of both the County and City of Midland websites. That information is in the "Related Links" section of this page.

Once residents click the link, a map will appear, where they will enter their property address and click a link to fill out the report. It should take no more than five to ten minutes.

Those without internet can seek assistance by calling 2-1-1.

"Seeing the damages is unbelievable. I mean, the videos don't do it justice. There's a lot of people really hurting, but we're all chipping in and trying to work through this," Bone said.

The County does expect a visit from Governor Whitmer on Wednesday, so stick with ABC12 as this story continues to develop.