Midland County seeing uptick in domestic violence, attributed to coronavirus

(3/18/2020) - Midland County is reporting an uptick in domestic violence cases over the past week.

The Prosecutor's Office says they've received 12 complaints of domestic violence so far, which they call a "disturbing trend." Charges are pending in nine of those cases, five of which are felonies.

Prosecutors say in times of added stress, where travel is limited, difficult situation can arise at home.

With these statistics in mind there are resources available to any victims. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

Otherwise, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233. Operators there can direct victims to local resources or provide support.