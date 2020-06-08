Midland County spraying 110,000+ acres for mosquitoes after flooding

(6/8/2020) - Recent flooding around Midland County made excellent conditions for mosquitoes to breed on tens of thousands of acres.

Stagnant water and puddles are causing extremely high adult mosquito populations, according to Midland County Mosquito Control.

The agency plans to spray 110,000 to 120,000 acres of land beginning next week to reduce the insect population. Much of the area was flooded after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed on May 19.

“After dam failures and flooding, Midland County experienced the hatching of increased numbers of mosquitoes, something we call a super brood,” said Dr. Carl Doud, director of Midland County Mosquito Control.

Two twin-engine aircraft will perform the spraying this year as opposed to the ground-based application that takes place most years. Road closures and the sheer breadth of the spraying area make ground application time consuming, Doud said.

The aircraft can cover the area in four days while spraying from trucks would take over a month.

The county plans to spray Merus 3.0, which the EPA has ruled safe for humans and the environment. The chemical targets mosquito with a fine airborne mist to kill the insects in flight.

Only about 1 tablespoon of Merus 3.0 is used to treat an area roughly the size of a football field, Midland County Mosquito Control said. The application is designed to improve the quality of life for residents and responders affected by last month's floods.

Most of the Merus 3.0 applications will begin around dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. The aircraft will fly about 300 feet off the ground at 175 mph

“Most residents won’t even be aware this is happening,” said Doud. “The planes are very quiet and the product begins to break down immediately upon reaching the ground.”

Properties designated as no-spray, including those with honeybee hives, will be excluded from mosquito treatment. Anyone who wants to opt out of treatment should call 989-832-8677 by 5 p.m. Tuesday.