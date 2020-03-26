Midland County suspends Meals on Wheels program to prevent coronavirus spread

(3/26/2020) - Senior citizens in Midland County won't see their Meals on Wheels driver for a while to avoid exposing them to coronavirus.

Midland County Senior Services has been delivering extra frozen and shelf stable meals for the past few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. Meals on Wheels recipients have enough food to last several weeks.

Senior Services plans to pause the program for a few weeks, but employees will remain in contact with senior citizens remotely. They hope an end to daily visits will limit seniors' exposure to coronavirus.

The last loads of meals will be delivered on Thursday and Friday, which will include a curbside pickup option. A date for restarting the program was not announced, but officials believe it will be a few weeks.