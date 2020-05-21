Midland County switching to recovery, now accepting damage reports

(5/21/2020) - The Tittabawassee River fell significantly on Thursday after cresting a day earlier.

After reaching a record level of 35.05 feet on Wednesday evening, the river dropped to 29.7 feet by 7 p.m. Thursday. However, the river will remain above flood stage of 18 feet through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

With river levels falling, Dow is switching its operations from response to clean-up. The company issued a statement saying site assessments are being conducted and recovery plans are being implemented.

Dow says none of its products or hazardous materials reached the Tittabawassee River. The only contamination reported from the company was a mix of floodwater with a brine system, which Dow says won't pose a hazard.

Employees likely will begin returning to work within the next week.

Midland County Emergency Management is beginning the process of obtaining flood damage reports from home and business owners. A website has been established for to accept reports.

The website and app has screening questions to help damage assessment teams determine the extent of damage. The process takes about five to 10 minutes for most property owners.

Anyone without internet access can call 211 for assistance with filling out the form.