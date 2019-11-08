Midland County woman dies after driving off rural roadway

(11/8/2019) - A 71-year-old Midland County woman died Friday after she drove off the side of East Chippewa Road in a rural area of Homer Township.

Mary Miller was driving a Chevrolet Equinox east on East Chippewa Road around 2 p.m. when she crossed the center line and drove off the roadway near South Sandow Road, according to Michigan State Police.

She drove through a ditch along Chippewa Road, crossed Sandow Road and crashed into a tree. Authorities say she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Nobody else was riding with Miller and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

A Michigan State Police accident reconstruction team was still working to determine what caused Miller to leave the roadway Friday evening.