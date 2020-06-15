Midland County woman finds missing urn with mom's ashes in flooded home

(6/15/2020) - In the middle of all the damage and destruction from the two failed dams in Mid-Michigan, a sign of hope for a Sanford woman who lost her most beloved possession in the floods.

Surging water lifted Kathy Parsch's home off its foundation and the structure floated a half mile down the river on May 19, when the Edenville and Sanford dams collapsed.

She lost so much, including something irreplaceable -- her mother's ashes and urn.

The next day, Parsch and friends hopped in kayaks that they borrowed or found and returned to her house to search for it. They came up empty handed and returned several times to continue looking.

Parsch refused to give up and on Sunday they finally found the small pink urn stuck in five inches of mud inside what's left of her house. They had searched the house several times.