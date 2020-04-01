Midland costume designers create medical masks during COVID-19 pandemic

(04/01/20) - A group of volunteer seamstresses in Midland is using their skills to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Costume Goddesses, as they're called, typically dress the players in Midland Center for the Arts productions. Now, there's no script and the setting is as real as it gets. They're working virtually and in isolation to arm health care workers with important personal protection equipment (PPE), namely fabric or cloth face masks.

Dexter Brigham, director of theatre programs, says seven volunteer seamstresses are making at least 300 CDC-approved masks per week.

He says there's a growing network of volunteers doing their part for our region, which includes the United Way and Michigan Health Improvement Alliance.

"The Michigan Health Improvement Alliance is kind of taking requests from the various hospitals and figuring out where the greatest need is, sending our masks where they need to go," Brigham said.

The seamstresses are in most need of elastic to make the straps for the medical masks.

You can e-mail brigham@midlandcenter.org to donate or to inquire more about their efforts.

