Midland girl's lemonade stand taken, police asking for help finding it

(07/03/19) - The Midland Police Department has turned to social media asking for help to find a nine-year-old girl's lemonade stand.

Police said someone may have taken it by mistake Wednesday morning. It was set out near the curb on heavy trash pick up day in the 4200 block of Swede Avenue.

If you know where the lemonade stand is located return it to the home, or call Midland Police at 989-839-4713 to assistance.

Here is the original post from the police department:

"Good Morning Everyone. Unfortunately, we believe that someone made a mistake this morning and confused a fully functioning Lemonade Stand with an item for Heavy Trash Pick Up. In the 4200 Block of Swede Avenue, the Lemonade Stand pictured below was taken off the outlawn of a residence. We understand that is Heavy Trash Pick Up day in that area of the City. We also understand that is common practice for some people to take these items for personal use. That is why we believe this to be a mistake. If you are the person that mistakenly picked up the Lemonade Stand, please feel free to return it to the residence. If you are not comfortable doing that, please call the Midland Police at 839-4713 and we will assist you. Thank you for your assistance with this matter."