Midland has condemned several flooded homes with serious structural problems

(5/29/2020) - As clean-up continues after last week's historic floods in Midland, a number of homes are not safe enough to live in.

This home on Valerie Street in Midland has been condemned due to structural problems after a foundation wall collapsed during the floods.

Several homes on Valerie Street look OK on the outside, but they've been condemned. Entire walls caved in because of the floods, making them structurally unsafe.

Mounds of mud and dirt are not exactly the ideal landscaping for homes on Valerie Street in Midland. Look a little further behind it there's a reality many homeowners on this street are facing.

"Most of these walls we're digging on now don't have any reinforcement in them and that's a big issue," said Tim Smith, a mason with Smith Concrete and Masonry.

He has done this kind of work for 40 years. He said the water damage was so bad that the structural integrity of several homes was compromised, forcing the city to condemn it at least for now.

"It's a job. A muddy job, but these folks can't live there until they're repaired," Smith said.

He has been through countless floods, including the flood of 1986. But nothing like what just happened less than two weeks ago.

Smith has a number of homes to tackle. He's got several others working for him now, including Toby Bridges – a licensed home builder – who also hasn't seen anything like this before.

"You just gotta feel for the homeowners you know? They're retired and basically just lost a good chunk of their equity," he said.

The homeowners declined to go on camera, but say they're just incredibly grateful they or anyone else didn't get hurt.

"I think the biggest thing in our favor now is that if they ever do rebuild the dams, it's going to be of 2020 standards and not 1925 standards," he said.