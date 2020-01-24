Midland man dies, two injured in crash

(1/24/2020) - A 23-year-old Midland man died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Midland police say the crash occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Nakoma Drive in the city.

Three people were transported to the emergency room. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger of one of the vehicles are being treated for their injuries.

It is unclear how severe the injuries are.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld until his family is notified, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at (989 )839-4713.

Midland Fire Department and paramedics from Mid-Michigan Medical Center assisted with the crash.