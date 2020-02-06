Midland man gets year in prison after $200,000 Bitcoin scam in Montana

(2/6/2020) - A judge sentenced a Midland man to one year in prison after he scammed two Montana men out of more than $200,000.

The Missoulian reported that 35-year-old James Matthew Thomas was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering after accepting a plea deal in September.

Prosecutors say Thomas solicited funds from two Missoula men he met over LinkedIn in 2018 for investments into Bitcoin.

FBI agents say they discovered Thomas had transferred some of the funds to his personal account and used the investments to purchase a vehicle in New Jersey.