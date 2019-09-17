Midland man sent to prison for enticing 12-year-old to send nude photos

(9/17/2019) - A Midland man was sent to prison for enticing a 12-year-old girl to send him nude photos online and then driving to Ohio to meet her.

Seth Ryan Mose, 35, also traded child pornography using social networks and internet chat rooms from February to June 2018, according to federal prosecutors.

Mose pleaded guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography and coercing or enticing a minor. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington sentenced Mose to 24 years in prison.

Authorities say Mose met the 12-year-old girl online in the fall of 2014. He traveled to Ohio, where they had inappropriate sexual contact. The case was considered rape under Ohio state laws.

Mose began trading child pornographic images and videos online about three and a half years later, according to investigators.

He possessed, distributed and received 387 photographs and 102 videos of child pornography when he was arrested.