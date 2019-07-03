Midland moves Fourth of July fireworks due to bald eagle's nest

(7/3/2019) - The city of Midland's Fourth of July fireworks show won't be at its usual location along the Tittabawassee River this year due to a bald eagle's nest.

This bald eagle nest on Poseyville Road in Midland caused the city to launch its Fourth of July fireworks from a new location a quarter mile from the typical launch area.

Instead, the fireworks will be launched from the Old Redcoats Softball Complex in St. Charles Park along the Chippewa River.

St. Charles and Towsley streets will be closed from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday to accommodate set up and the launching equipment. The Chippewa Trail and one leg of the Tridge also will close from 6 a.m. to midnight on Thursday.

The public still can view the fireworks at dusk from the traditional locations at Dow Diamond, Founders Park, Whiting Overlook Park and other downtown locations.

Independence Day activities on the lawn at Dow Diamond will continue as originally scheduled. Music from pop cover band Atomic Radio begins at 8 p.m., along with food and beverage vendors.

The Midland Parks and Recreation Department is prohibiting all personal fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers, from city parks. Officials also are asking pet owners to leave their dogs and cats home during Thursday's fireworks.

Call 989-837-6930 or email recreation@midland-mi.org with any questions.