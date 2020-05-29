Midland offering free coronavirus testing for residents this weekend

(5/29/2020) - The Midland County Health Department is announcing a mass-testing site for COVID-19 this weekend.

The Michigan National Guard is helping Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services open the site at Down Diamond from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The county says this is to make sure there isn't a spike in coronavirus cases given the difficulties practicing social distancing during a flood disaster.

Free tests are available to anyone even if they don't have symptoms of coronavirus.

Flint also will offer free coronavirus testing for all city residents this weekend even if they don't have symptoms of the illness.

Free tests will be administered to any city of Flint resident at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with no other eligibility requirements.

The church is located at 2120 N. Saginaw St. Anyone seeking testing should approach from North Street to the East Hamilton Avenue entrance, stay in their vehicles for the est and exit onto Newall Street.