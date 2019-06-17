Midland police officers make graduation wish come true

(06/17/19) - A Midland High School graduate won't soon forget the gifts he was given at his open house.

"I think it's just incredible what they did for me and my family," said Micah Schieber.

Schieber's father, Chad Schieber, died while running the Chicago Marathon in 2007. He had an undetected heart condition.

The elder Schieber was a man of faith, a husband, father, and Midland police officer.

Micah asked his mother Sarah Schieber to invite the Midland Police Department to his graduation open house.

"I just thought it'd be cool to have a piece of my family and my dad at my graduation, because that's something I'll always miss," Schieber said.

Micah, the youngest of three children, was just six-years-old when his dad died.

Midland Police Chief Cliff Block worked with Micah's father. When Sarah contacted him, Block said it was an easy decision.

"No hesitation. I knew we'd do something to make it happen. I had the honor of working with Chad Schieber," Block said.

Micah was humbled when he saw them arrive. "Car after car after car, I was dumbfounded. I was left speechless because of their heart," he said.

His aunt, Krystn Madrine, captured the tribute and posted it on YouTube.

One after one, Micah shook their hands.

A total of 18 officers came to his party. Many of them worked with his dad.

The Schieber family prepared a few goodie bags for the officers who might attend.

The officers didn't come empty-handed either. Some had memories to share.

"I wish I could remember him more and the person that he was," Schieber said, adding he does remember his dad was funny and kind-hearted.

"He was a fantastic man, a fantastic officer, father, husband," Block added.

One gift was especially meaningful. It was a trading card featuring his father. "Very, very special to me. I didn't have one, I didn't even know they made them. And so opening up the gift and seeing that first just kinda hit me, hit me hard," Schieber said.

The Midland police officers also gave him $111.

"One-eleven is really big to my family because that was my dad's badge number, and it's weird because we seem to find it everywhere," Schieber said.

It's a night the police officers and the Schiebers won't soon forget.

"To show that he's still not forgotten and part of our department, and his memory still lives here," Block said.

"It's about their hearts for their community and their neighbors. And I just want to thank them over and over and over," Schieber said.

