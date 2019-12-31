Midland ready to welcome 2020 with Midnight on Main

Several mid-Michigan cities have ball-drops of their own, including Owosso and Midland.

Here is a preview of Midland's Midnight on Main.

The stage is set on the indoor concourse of the Dow Diamond in Midland, the location for Midnight on Main.

"About five years ago we moved it to Dow Diamond and it's been a huge hit," says Selina Tisdale of Midland's Downtown Development Authority.

It started out as an outside event in Midland in 2011, but Jim Paetschow of Sound Productions, which produces the New Year's Eve celebration, says the weather got the best of everyone.

"It was just a wind tunnel through there, it was so cold, tents were blowing down," he says.

It's a good thing it's now an indoor event because the winds were brisk just hours before this ball will drop to help ring in the New Year.

There are also flooding concerns in Midland, with some roads in the area closed because of high water as the Tittabawassee River is expected to crest a foot and a half above flood stage sometime tomorrow.

"Minor to moderate flooding situation so people should just plan ahead, take a look at their routes for how they plan to get to their New Year's Eve event and into downtown Midland," says Tisdale.

"Thank God, the diamond is here, high and dry, so, you know the weather doesn't affect us anymore," says Paetschow.

He expects 15 hundred people to show up.

"Our VIP is sold you, we have never done that," he says.

Attendees will enjoy music and other activities while waiting for the eight foot, 12 hundred pound ball to drop.

"Every year there are more people, every year we add something new, have more fun, there is a great fireworks display at midnight," says Paetschow.

"It's just grown and evolved to be a really cool event for the Great Lakes Bay Region," says Tisdale.