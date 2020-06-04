Midland residents fearful regulations to repair their homes will force them to walk away

(06/04/2020) - It's been just over two weeks since two dam failures poured billions of gallons of water into Midland County homes.

It's been a struggle for thousands, but one neighborhood is in an especially tough situation.

After the catastrophic flooding across the county, water fully flooded Trudy Fernette's basement and about three feet on the main level of her Midland home on the 100-year floodplain.

Everything she owns like furniture and clothes are destroyed, but that's not the worst of it.

"It's horrible. I went through pictures and letters the other day and threw away tons of letters from the boys that they wrote us when they were overseas," Fernette said.

Fernette's two sons served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Throwing away those precious memories was heartbreaking, but she still had hope they could rebuild her home and her life.

"We had just come to terms with what he had lost. We just kind of seen a little bit of a light, and then we get the notice saying basically we're going to lose the house and we need to move," Fernette said.

Nine days following the flooding, they received a slip of paper giving them two options, following FEMA guidelines if the property repairs cost more than half of its value prior to the flood. That includes filling the basements to avoid collapsing and bringing up the structure to 1 foot above the flood plain level.

Many residents turned out, anxiously seeking answers to their questions during a public meeting with the Midland City Manager and Director of Planning.

For Fernette, she learned those regulations are impossible for her due to the structure of her home, and she can't save the house at all.

"Anything short of somebody swooping in and saving us right now, we don't have any answers still, so this meeting was pretty much just frustrating," Fernette said.

The other possibility is the city of Midland applying for a grant where the federal government would pay 75% and the city would pay 25% of repairs for home structures, but that's far from a lifeline for homeowners stuck under water are are now hoping to get state senators involved to provide financial relief.

