Midland senator calls for state government layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

(4/13/2020) - A Midland state senator says non-essential state workers should be laid off to help offset Michigan's billion-dollar budget loss due to coronavirus.

Republican Jim Stamas said he's worried about the state budget. He believes the public health emergency, along with the governor's "excessively restrictive" stay home order, will have negative consequences.

The Michigan Department of Treasury has estimated that the impact could be from $1 billion to $3 billion this year and an additional $1 billion to $3 billion in the next fiscal year.

"I encourage the governor to deploy nonessential state employees to assist with unemployment claims instead of hiring more people and lay off any nonessential workers who cannot help people file unemployment claims," Stamas said.

He believes all options should remain the table, including layoffs for legislators' staffers. He said the longer state officials wait to confront the looming budget shortfall, the deeper the cuts will be required.

“The state is doing everything it can to address the global COVID-19 pandemic, but we also must soon make the hard decisions to address its tremendous impact to our economy and state budget," Stamas said.