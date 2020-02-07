Midland welcomes new police chief

It's a new day at the Midland Police Department as Nicole Ford takes the reins.

The City of Midland's new police chief is officially on the job.

"I am extremely excited to be here, it really is an honor to be such a great community and amazing department," says Ford.

She has been selected to be the Midland Police Chief following the departure of Cliff Block, who is now the police chief at Saginaw Valley State University.

For was the interim and deputy police chief in Flat Rock, which is south of Detroit. She has bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Michigan University.

"My first goal is to make sure that I am meeting every single one of my officers and getting to know them on a personal basis, and then we will take a look at where we want to take this department moving forward," she says.

Ford is the department's first female police chief.

"Inspiration, trailblazing, which is all wonderful, I certainly don't feel that I am worthy of such accolades, but I do recognize that this is part of history-making and I am extremely proud I can represent my field and profession in such a positive way," says Ford.

She says she is taking over a department that is running very well now and is encouraged with the cooperation between other local police agencies.

"The fact that the sheriff's department and the police department share a building is not the norm anywhere, the fact they go and work together every single day, I love that teamwork atmosphere, that was a big draw for me," she says.

She hopes to form stronger relationships with businesses, local groups and entities like the United Way, and forming an even stronger bond with the residents of the city.

"I am a huge advocate for making sure each police contact is an opportunity for us to make a good impression, so the more we can get out there in happy times versus what we are normally are out there for is always an advantage."

