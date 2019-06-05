Midland woman wins $100,000 playing online Michigan Lottery instant game

(6/5/2019) - A Midland County woman said she did a touchdown dance after winning $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery's online Football Payout instant game.

The 36-year-old couldn't believe how much she won at first.

"I had to look at my phone a couple of times before I realized how much I'd won," said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. "I called my husband to tell him I'd won $100,000 and couldn't stop screaming into the phone."

She visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She plans to use the winnings on paying off bills, helping family members and taking a trip to Disney World.

"Winning $100,000 is a crazy feeling," the woman said. "It feels so good to know I can help take some weight off my husband's shoulders and we can help some family members who have helped us along the way."