Miles-long oil slick from leaking equipment spotted on Midland-area rivers

(2/25/2020) - Anyone walking along the Pine or Tittabawassee rivers around Midland may see and smell oil.

Residents notified Midland city officials about the oil slick on Tuesday. Investigators found oil on about four to five miles of the Pine River.

The Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and Environment sent investigators to search for the source. They found a piece of heavy equipment leaking in a yard near St. Louis, according to Midland officials.

The oil was entering the Pine River and flowing into the Tittabawassee River. Residents along the rivers may continue to notice oil as it continues flowing through the watershed.

State environmental officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening about the amount of oil that spilled and whether any cleanup activities were taking place.

Anyone with concerns or more information about the spill can call the Michigan Pollution Emergency Alerting System hotline at 1-800-292-4706.