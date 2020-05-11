Military refueling jet flying over Mid-Michigan to honor coronavirus workers

(5/11/2020) - A refueling tanker from the Michigan Air National Guard is planning to fly over parts of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A KC-135 Stratotanker is scheduled to depart Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County around 12:50 p.m. and fly northwest to the Houghton and Marquette areas.

It will pass over Saginaw and Midland counties on the way to the Upper Peninsula.

After passing over several sites in the Lansing area around 3:30 p.m., the jet will head east to Flint. It is scheduled to be over McLaren Flint Hospital and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan around 3:50 p.m.

From there, the jet will head back south to Selfridge.

The Air National Guard says the schedule could vary by about five minutes earlier or later depending on conditions.

A contingent of A-10 Warthogs is planning to fly from Grayling over several sites in West Michigan between 3 and 3:30 p.m. before landing at Selfridge around 3:45 p.m.