Millennials are buying more Christmas trees

One item expected to be a big seller this holiday season is Christmas trees.

Experts said the demand is fueled by Millennials who are starting their own families and traditions.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Americans bought more trees last year and are expected to again this year.

Real trees saw a larger rise than fake ones, with a 20 percent sales spike in 2018. Artificial tree sales rose 12 percent.

It’s becoming more common for people to buy more than one tree for their homes.

Some analysts believe social media-savvy generations are likely to want Christmas trees because they help complete the perfect holiday photo.

The Christmas tree market saw a large decline in 2008 when the country was deep in recession.

