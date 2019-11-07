Millington schools released from lockdown after threat found on wall

(11/7/2019) - Millington Junior-Senior High School is back to its normal schedule after a lockdown Thursday due to a threat scrawled on a bathroom wall.

A student came to the office Thursday morning to report finding the threat, according to a letter from Superintendent Lawrence R. Kroswek.

Administrators placed the school on lockdown and contacted the Millington Police Department based on the district's protocols for threats. Police from multiple agencies launched an investigation to determine whether the threat was credible.

The school remained in lockdown while authorities went through a checklist and gathered information to decide how to proceed. They decided the threat was not credible and the lockdown was lifted.

Kroswek did not disclose the contents of the threat or any information on who is responsible for making it.