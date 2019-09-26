Million-dollar Powerball ticket unclaimed, expires in 1 week

(9/26/2019) - Someone in Mid-Michigan is a millionaire but won't be next week if they don't claim their prize soon.

A lucky player matched the five white balls -- 41-53-59-63-66 -- in the Oct. 3, 2018, Powerball drawing to win $1 million. The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.

Powerball tickets expire in one year. If the winning player doesn't contact the Michigan Lottery by 4:45 p.m. next Thursday, the $1 million prize will be forfeited to Michigan's School Aid Fund.

The winner needs to contact the Michigan Lottery at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. They need to visit Lottery headquarters in Lansing to collect the winnings.

Two $1 million Mega Millions tickets already went unclaimed this year in March and September.