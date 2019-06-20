Miss Flint 1958 shares her journey to becoming a beauty queen

Sharon Eckart Cesaro looks back on a portrait taken of her more than sixty years ago.

She describes her 17 year old self as very serious and concentrated on her studies.

"I was proud, I was very proud of myself," she said.

It was and Cesaro was the newly crowned Miss Flint. She recalls the night she won the contest in a musical tent in Clio, Michigan.

"Yul Brynner got to pass me around," she said. The laughs and then says "I was embarrassed."

It was a moment she wished her dad could have lived to see. First two years of my life he walked up and down Davison Avenue in front of our cleaners with me like this in his hands."

Cesaro holds her hand over her head in a gesture as if as if she was carrying a tray.

Her dad died when she was six. And, becoming Miss Flint was a fulfillment of a dream he had for her since birth.

He entered me when I was two years old in Flint Journal, I have the Flint Journal Clipping, that I was chosen prettiest baby or prettiest little girl," she said.

In the six decades it has been since she was crowned Miss Flint, her jewel encrusted tiara has not lost its shine.

She tried it on for the first time in since she took it off sixty years ago. At 80 years old she also gets a kick out of possibly being able to still fit into her pageant bathing suit.

"How about that?", she says. "My waist is about the same now as it was then. 18 inches. I was 361/2-18-36.

But this lifetime beauty queen is more than just her measurements.

She is both beauty and brains. With two degrees from the University of Michigan and and PH.d from Loyola University in Chicago.

Pageants for her were never about beauty, but more about the love of the stage for the avid dancer.

"I've danced all of my life and performed. So it's not so much pageants I was into, it was performing.

And the opportunities it afforded her.

"It was wonderful, absolutely wonderful. Another huge experience in my life."

She was the reigning Miss Flint when General Motors was the number one corporation in the world. They celebrated their 50th and Cesaro was a part of that milestone event.

"I got to meet a lot of the big shots from General Motors, all the people the stars that came in. We had dinners and parties at the Durant Hotel," Cesaro said.

She remembers during that time there was something going on almost everyday.

"The parade and there was something going on at night. It was just fun. Back then I was proud, really proud to represent my community. It's my home."

