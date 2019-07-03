Missing 13-day-old baby found safe, mother and grandmother arrested

(7/3/2019) - Michigan State Police said a 13-day-old girl reported missing has been found safe.

Police say Dakota Blackwood was supposed to be taken into protective custody based on a court order. However, her mother and grandmother fled anyway despite the order.

Michigan State Police put out a statewide plea on Tuesday for help finding Dakota, her mother and grandmother.

A state police surveillance team found mother Ilah Mankel and grandmother Linda Mankel driving east on I-69 at Airport Road on Tuesday evening.

A DeWitt Township police officer pulled over their vehicle at U.S. 127 and Round Lake Round. Both of the Mankels were arrested on warrants from Kent County.

Dakota was not in the car with the women. Police interviewed the women and obtained information that led investigators to the baby, who was returned to the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation.

Ilah and Linda Mankel remained in custody at the Clinton County Jail on Wednesday.

WILX reported that Ilah Mankel was ordered to give up her custodial rights when Dakota was born but she did not, resulting in the warrant for her arrest. She is facing charges of parental kidnapping.

She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Kent County.

Linda Mankel is accused of giving police a false name, resisting and obstructing justice and possession of heroin.