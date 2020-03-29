Missing Davison teenager found safe, returns home Sunday night

(3/26/2020) - A missing 15-year-old Davison girl was returned home to her parents late Sunday night.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson confirmed Kaylee Mathews was found alive and is safe.

Mathews had gone missing around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 from her family’s West Second Street home in Davison. Michigan State Police say Kaylee Nicole Mathews got into an argument with her mother in the 400 block of West Second Street in Davison and ran off around 11 p.m. Wednesday. She has not been seen since.

Swanson says officers from six law enforcement agencies came together to look for the missing 15-year-old Davison girl. He believes an intense search by the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, Davison police, Davison Township police, Michigan State Police, Flint Area Narcotics Group, and FBI helped to bring her in.

