Missing Flushing woman found in Roscommon County

(6/20/19) - The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office says a missing woman from Flushing was found alive in the Higgins Lake area.

The department posted to its Facebook page:

"Lisa Ann Bohnsack-Phillips was located alive today in Higgins Lake, Michigan. Lisa went missing during the late night hours of Saturday, June 15 and the early morning hours of Sunday, June 16 from the Higgins Lake area where she was visiting for the weekend from the Flushing area, where she resides.

Lisa was transported for medical treatment and law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Thank you to all of the many agencies who have come together over the last several days to assist in this search and investigation.

Due to the sensitive nature of this ongoing investigation, no further information is available for release at this time."

