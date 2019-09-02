Missing Persian cat reunites with family after 3 years

(9/2/19) - A Persian cat that was missing for three years has been reunited with her family in Grand Rapids.

The Ionia Sentinel-Standard reports that Violet was found in Ionia Aug. 6. She was barely able to stand, and was covered in maggots, flies and fleas.

Ionia County Animal Control Director Carly Quinn took Violet to a vet who was able to identify the 10-year-old because she is microchipped.

It took more effort to track down her humans, 30 miles (50 kilometers) away.

Drew Potter adopted Violet from the Humane Society in 2012, but the contact information on the chip was outdated. Quinn persisted and found him on Facebook after a few hours.

Quinn says the reunification of Potter and Violet was "beautiful."

