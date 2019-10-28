Missing Saginaw County man might be in Chicago

Nowhere to turn.

Danielle Childs

That's how a Saginaw County family feels - as they try to find a loved one who has mental illness.

Danielle Childs may be in Chicago - because that's where he's been arrested twice.

But police records show he was released both times.

"It's on my mind constantly," says Dan Childs, Danielle Childs' uncle.

Where is Danielle Childs, that is what is on the mind of Dan Childs. He says the last time he saw his nephew was about four months ago in the Saginaw area. Danielle Childs, who is 43 years old, told his uncle he wasn't taking his medication for schizophrenia.

"He got to Chicago, I don't know how, but he did, and he had no money, nothing like that, so he was stealing food to survive," Childs says.

Its not the first time Danielle has gone missing. We did a story with Dan Childs four years ago, but thankfully he returned to his Bridgeport apartment.

The family has filed a missing police report with Saginaw and Bridgeport Police. Police records out of Chicago show he was arrested in that city, once in September, and once earlier this month for retail theft.

Both times records indicate he was released the next day.

"By the time they found out there was a missing persons report, they let him go," says Childs.

The family went to Chicago this weekend and put up posters in the two areas where Childs was arrested. They are hoping someone has seen him recently and will call police or the family.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says one in five adults will suffer from mental illness this year. The Childs' family is familiar with that statistic and say trying to help a loved one is challenging.

"I just want to get him back home, and get him taken care of because its getting cold, he just has the clothes that are on his back, he left everything," he says.

It's possible Danielle could be back in the Saginaw area.

If you see him, you're asked to call police.

