Missing Saginaw teen found safe after a week away from home

(8/21/19) - Saginaw Police say 16-year-old Ryan Moore was found after being reported missing last week.

The department says Moore was safely located in Genesee County with a relative and has been reunited with his mother.

Denelle Crowl, his mother, last saw him on Aug. 12. Saginaw police say the last time anyone reported seeing Moore was last Aug. 13 in the area of Douglass Street and Hess Avenue on the city's east side.

Crowl spent much of the week he was missing searching neighborhoods around Saginaw, hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

Police did not release information about why Moore left or how he spent the week he was missing.