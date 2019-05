(5/29/2019) - Midland police have issued a missing and endangered advisory for a 39-year-old with special needs who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Christopher David Hunnicutt has cognitive impairments. He is 5-foot-4, 250 pounds with brown eyes and auburn hair.

Hunnicutt does not have a cell phone or access to a vehicle.

Anyone who sees him should call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.