Missing and endangered advisory issued for mother, 3-year-old daughter

(1/17/2020) - The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mother and her 3-year-old daughter who are considered missing and endangered.

Investigators say 31-year-old Tara Sheldon and her 3-year-old daughter Alydiauna Munn were last heard from around 9:45 p.m. Monday. A concerned grandfather reported them missing Thursday afternoon.

During a call with her grandfather on Monday, police say Sheldon told him her van had been broken into. She ended the call and told him she would call back, but she never did.

Police have contacted several friends and acquaintances, who also have not heard from Sheldon. She hasn't come to work at the Double Tree Hotel in Port Huron or made any contact with her managers.

The sheriff's office is working with Michigan State Police and other Mid-Michigan law enforcement agencies to find Sheldon and her daughter.

Sheldon drives a dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with license plate ECN6101. A sticker reading “MAMA BEAR” is located on the back window and there is reported damage to the passenger side running board of the vehicle.

“Our office is actively working this case,which we are treating as a missing endangered case based on the circumstances reported by the grandfather," said Sanilac County Sheriff Garry Bienicki.

Anyone with information the whereabouts of Sheldon and her daughter is asked to please contact the 810-648-8360 or 810-648-8361.