Missing drain plug sends 2 Flint-area men into Saginaw Bay

(6/6/2019) - Two Flint-area men are OK after an unplanned swim in Saginaw Bay caused by a missing drain plug in their fishing boat.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office says 78-year-old Mark Lackney and 65-year-old Danny Middleton were heading onto the bay from Caseville around 10:20 a.m.

Their 16-foot boat started taking on water in a canal between Beadle Bay Marina and Wild Fowl Bay. It eventually capsized, sending both men into the water.

The sheriff's office and first responders from Caseville rushed to the scene. Residents in a private boat got the men out of the water before rescue workers arrived.

Lackney and Middleton were in the water for about 15 minutes. Both refused medical treatment when they got back to shore.

Bay Marine Salvage turned the fishing boat back over onto its hull and towed it to shore. Officials determined the boat did not have its drain plug properly secured, allowing water to rush in.