Mobile coronavirus testing unit to visit Flint neighborhoods later this week

(4/22/2020) - A mobile coronavirus testing unit will begin making the rounds in Flint to increase testing availability in hard to reach neighborhoods.

The unit is expected to start testing by Friday with help from the Genesee Health System and Genesee Community Health Center. Officials will announce a schedule and locations soon.

“While this type of testing isn’t our typical service, we have the necessary expertise on staff and understand just how important testing is in our fight against this deadly disease,” said Genesee Health System CEO Danis Russell.

The mobile testing unit will target areas where traditional community outreach wasn't effective during the Flint water crisis.

Hurley Medical Center began offering the area’s first drive-through testing option at Atwood Stadium on April 15. Appointments are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by calling 810-262-3685.