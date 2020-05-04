Modest change in Mid-Michigan coronavirus case numbers

(5/4/20) - Only a few Mid-Michigan counties saw a change in coronavirus case numbers Sunday.

Several areas, including Midland, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties remained the same.

The state said Genesee County had an increase of 14 cases, bringing the total to 1,634. Saginaw County saw 20 new cases, bringing the total to 720.

State totals showed a daily increase of 547 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 43,754. There were also 29 additional deaths, bringing the total to 4,049.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the change from Saturday:

-- Genesee, 1634 cases, 196 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

-- Saginaw, 720 cases, 66 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

-- Arenac, 28 cases and one death, which is one less case.

-- Bay, 157 cases, six deaths, which is one less case.

-- Clare, 11 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 14 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 26 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

-- Huron, 22 cases, one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Iosco, 52 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 171 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 62 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 14 cases, which is one less case.

-- Oscoda, five cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 17 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 37 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 184 cases, 12 deaths, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 113 cases and 14 deaths, which is no change.