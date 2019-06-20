Molasses Smokehouse & Bar, Midland's newest dining spot, opening next week

(6/20/2019) - The owner of three downtown Bay City restaurants is opening his fourth venture next week in downtown Midland.

Molasses Smokehouse & Bar is planning to open June 30 at 201 E. Main St. in Midland -- the corner of Main and McDonald streets.

It will be the fourth restaurant for David Dittenber and Dowtown Restaurant Investments, which owns Old City Hall, American Kitchen and Tavern 101 in Bay City.

“We have been looking at bringing our group to Midland for several years and this is the perfect opportunity," Dittenber said. "The timing for us to invest in downtown Midland is now with the community’s commitment to downtown."

The menu will feature barbecued beef and pork from the St. Louis style, along with a mix of Asian-fusion, vegan, Korean and other cuisines. St. Louis barbecued is known for a heavy reliance on molasses in rubs and sauces.

Kurt Busard, who is the former food and beverage manager at the Midland County Club, will manage the day-to-day operations at Molasses. Steve Seige, who has competed in barbecue contests and owned a restaurant for 30 years, will work with the food.

“We are bringing something new and fun to downtown Midland and we are very excited to show the community what we are all about,” Busard said.