Momentum in Flint continues as new hotel comes downtown

(09/25/19) - An incredible transformation is under way in downtown Flint on Kearsley and Saginaw.

What was once the Genesee County Savings Bank almost 100 years ago will soon be a new Hilton Garden Inn.

"It just keeps the momentum going with the other things that we've got going: The Capitol Theatre, the Culinary School, the Farmers' Market. We have apartments that are being built, so the momentum keeps happening right here in downtown Flint," Tim Herman said.

Herman is the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce CEO. He says with several students at nearby institutions like Kettering, Mott, and U of M Flint, the hotel will be a popular stay when their parents come to visit, but that's not all.

"We also have the hospitals. We have government. They have visitors all the time. We have a huge diplomat pharmacy corporation that brings ten to twenty people on a daily basis, so there's a lot of different visitors that will come to this hotel," Herman said.

With events like Back to the Bricks and The Crim, Herman says this hotel is the next step on tourism and a means to bring the city's residents along for the ride as well.

"We are a city of people just trying to survive with everything that's going on around us. Anything new or any fresh idea is like an adventure for us," Flint resident, Willester Dunn said.

As he moves forward, Herman wants to make sure Flint's rich history isn't forgotten, and Uptown Reinvestment Corporation is doing that by finding ways redevelop while also preserving that nostalgia.

"Saving the old Woolworth building, saving the Capital Theatre, The Flint Journal, and corporate offices. This is just another example of saving a grand old babe," Herman said.

Herman says the 101-room hotel hopes to be up and running in May or June of 2020, and right now, everything is on schedule.