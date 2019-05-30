Moms see the benefit of ABC12's Diaper Drive through local non-profit organizations

(05/30/19) - Something as simple as a diaper means so much to so many, especially the babies they comfort and keep dry. Through the incredible work of ABC12's Diaper Drive and the Flint Diaper Bank, so many more families will have this basic need provided. Catholic Charites' Center for Hope is one local non-profit organization that's benefiting from it.

"To be able to purchase a case now for a dollar a case. In the past before the Diaper Bank, it would be if somebody gave us a package of diapers you'd have to open them, split them down. You're lucky if you could give someone 10 diapers at a time because the donations just did not come in," said Catholic Charities CEO Vicky Schultz.

Hayley Goosby is a mother of three, including a three year old and a five month old daughter. She uses five to eight diapers per day per child. Those diapers really add up. It's the same for another mom of three, Darshae Wood. She has two-year-old twins and a six month old son. Goosby is a paid volunteer and Wood used to be in the same job position.

"We do personals here once a month, every 30 days so I come. I still come. I buy diapers but I still come because they help," Wood said.

Wood credits the Center for Hope with helping to turn her life around.

"I kind of was down. I was pregnant again, and I was sick. I didn't really have a job. I had already had the twins and I'm 24 years old so I'm bringing in another baby at 24 years old with no degree or nothing," Wood said.

She knows that for some parents it's not easy to ask for help, but she's happy this option is available.

"You know, they're kind of ashamed to come in but it helps. Then when they leave I know they feel better because it's like I've got these diapers for my baby," Wood said.

Schultz says, for the most part, parents come in and use the personal needs closet for two or three months and they may never see them again. In other cases, parents may come back once a month, which is what they're allowed.

"Having all sizes of diapers and having them available just for the moms that we're giving these out to. It's a life saver for them many times," Schultz said. "Now the Diaper Bank - they come pre-packaged, 12 in a package, and it just feels so good to hand somebody a package of 12 diapers at a time."

The ABC12 Diaper Drive is the largest fundraiser for the Flint Diaper Bank. Goosby, who says she plans to use the diapers for her baby girl Taliya, hopes people will find it in their hearts to give Friday.

"It would be much appreciated for everybody," Goosby said. "Cause a lot of people are struggling and it's really helpful to them."

Schultz says they provide some 184,000 personal items each year from the personal needs closet at Center for Hope. While they have found a great source for diapers, other items aren't as plentiful. To learn more about how you can donate toiletries and personal items, visit this website.