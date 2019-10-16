Monarch butterfly would become Michigan's official state insect under new bill

(10/16/2019) - Monarch butterflies would become Michigan's official state insect under a bill introduced to the Michigan Senate this week.

The Mitten State is one of three without an official state insect. Similar legislation was introduced to the Michigan House back in April.

Michigan already has designated the apple blossom as the state flower, the white pine as the state tree and the Petoskey stone as the state stone.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says millions of monarch butterflies spend their summers in Michigan and migrate across the U.S. to spend their winters in Mexico.

The often lay their eggs on milkweed plants, which are common in southern Michigan, according to Michigan State University.

Sens. Rosemary Bayer, Dayna Polehanki, Sylvia Santana and Erika Geiss introduced the Senate bill. If it passes, it would take effect within 90 days.