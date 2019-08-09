Moolenaar working on legislation to stop deporting Iraqi nationals

(8/9/2019) - The body of a 41-year-old Iraqi-born man who died in Baghdad after being deported from the U.S. in June will be returned to Michigan for burial.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan announced Friday that he and the family of Jimmy Al-Daoud had secured the return of his body. Levin says Al-Daoud died of a "diabetic crisis."

At the same time, Levin and Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar of Midland unveiled legislation to stop deporting Iraqi nationals from the U.S.

Al-Daoud was born in Greece and lived in Detroit, but never lived in Iraq. He was deported in June for committing multiple crimes, along with hundreds of Iraqi nationals who were arrested to enforce deportation orders.

“This never should have happened, and no one should be sent to a country where they are going to be persecuted for their faith," Moolenaar said in a statement. "Congressman Levin and I will be working to move our bill forward in the House, but we also believe the (Trump) administration could end this policy on its own and really help Michigan families and their loved ones.”

Rita Bolis, Al-Daoud's sister, says the family is "comforted that he will be laid to rest next to our mom."

Levin says the Chaldean Community Foundation will cover the costs of repatriating Al-Daoud's body. The transfer is expected to be completed this month.

